Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Worthington Industries worth $328,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth $201,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOR opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $75.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,583,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Blystone sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,217,929.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,537.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

