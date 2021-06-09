Wownero Price Up 9.2% This Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $22.61 million and $131,249.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wownero has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002468 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062043 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00068024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00221730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Wownero is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

