WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Trading Down 0.2%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 6,015 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 11,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPTIF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.90.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

