Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,033 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $16,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 141.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 188.0% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Xcel Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 76,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $275,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.18.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

