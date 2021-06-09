XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.12

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.12 and last traded at $89.31, with a volume of 509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.

XPEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 106.94 and a beta of 2.46.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Equities research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $777,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $5,029,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,334,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,562,411.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,022 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,946. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $4,331,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 365,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

