XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.12

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.12 and last traded at $89.31, with a volume of 509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.47.
XPEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 106.94 and a beta of 2.46.
In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $777,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $5,029,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,334,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,562,411.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,022 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,946. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 603,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 115,434 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Cowbird Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $4,331,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 365,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.
XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
