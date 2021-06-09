Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.27

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as low as $4.80. Xunlei shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 250,790 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Xunlei from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $338.67 million, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.02 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei during the first quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

