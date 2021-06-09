Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Major Shareholder Sells $130,709.23 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,274,268.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 1.22. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.