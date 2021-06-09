yOUcash (YOUC) Price Reaches $0.0540

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $225.45 million and $10,899.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, yOUcash has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00069085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00025388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.32 or 0.00925679 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,275.41 or 0.09096357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049619 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,175,014,104 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

