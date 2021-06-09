Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report sales of $33.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.51 billion and the highest is $34.09 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $21.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $144.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.15 billion to $145.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $174.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $166.49 billion to $183.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 EPS.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.32. 10,207,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,889,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.96. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

