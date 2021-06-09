Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to announce sales of $10.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.61 billion and the highest is $10.88 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $9.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $45.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.69 billion to $45.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.55 billion to $48.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.85. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

