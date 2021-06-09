Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.38 Million

Brokerages forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will announce sales of $125.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $125.61 million and the lowest is $125.05 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $91.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $513.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.80 million to $514.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $658.39 million, with estimates ranging from $637.97 million to $669.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

NYSE SMAR opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.27. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,398,941.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,955,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.