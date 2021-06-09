Zacks: Analysts Expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.33). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

ALDX stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $747.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.10.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 35,717 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

