Zacks: Analysts Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $2.69. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 218.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.69. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,133 shares of company stock worth $1,896,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,106 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 220,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

