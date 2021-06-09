Zacks: Analysts Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $2.69. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 218.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $32.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.69. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,133 shares of company stock worth $1,896,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,661 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,106 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,591,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 220,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.