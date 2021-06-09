Zacks: Analysts Expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce $5.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.87 billion and the lowest is $5.05 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.13 billion to $23.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.96 billion to $25.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $231.47. 1,979,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,476. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $178.88 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.35. The company has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

