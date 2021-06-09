Zacks: Analysts Expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to announce $327.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.90 million and the highest is $329.90 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $232.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.82. 55,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,390. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 4,566.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,077 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth about $38,583,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,641 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

