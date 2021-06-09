Zacks: Analysts Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Phillips 66 reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 141,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.45. 3,666,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,011. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

