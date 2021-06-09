Zacks: Analysts Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.29 Billion

Brokerages expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to announce $8.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.26 billion and the highest is $8.33 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $7.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $33.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.14 billion to $33.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $36.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 131,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.74. 1,099,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,354. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

