Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.27 Million

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report $770.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $749.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $786.50 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $209.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Truist increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 793,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 17.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after buying an additional 41,412 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,648,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 416.5% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,152,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

