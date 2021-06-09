Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $523.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post $523.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $528.00 million and the lowest is $520.29 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $505.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.53. 16,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,279. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $103.43 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.