Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report earnings per share of ($0.97) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.49) and the highest is ($0.77). Insmed reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.63. 14,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.27. Insmed has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

