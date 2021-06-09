Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.50). Intersect ENT posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

XENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Intersect ENT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,851. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $549.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 235,862 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

