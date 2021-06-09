Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Zogenix reported earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ:ZGNX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,980. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The firm has a market cap of $970.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zogenix by 1,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,724 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter worth $25,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth $19,917,000. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the first quarter worth $18,540,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Zogenix by 34.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,712,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,955,000 after purchasing an additional 697,316 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

