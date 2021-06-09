Zacks: Brokerages Expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ATN International posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $124.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.73 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of ATN International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATN International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -188.89%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

