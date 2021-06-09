Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Will Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will report earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.96). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($3.99). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19).

BTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.93. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $931.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.10.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.