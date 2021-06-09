Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $275.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.79. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,993 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,722 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3,697.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,162,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,097 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 593.1% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 964,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

