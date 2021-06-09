Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

EBC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 528,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,702. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

