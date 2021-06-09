Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. 12,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,239. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 123.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $161,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,472.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,541.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,262. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

