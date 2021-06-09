Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.51. The Carlyle Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CG. TD Securities dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

CG traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.74. 787,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,098. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,002,639 shares of company stock worth $191,034,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.