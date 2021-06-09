Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. The business’s revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vaxart by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VXRT opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Vaxart has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $24.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.27.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

