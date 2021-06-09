Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $127.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

