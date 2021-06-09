Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) to Sell

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yellow Corporation provides comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload networks in North America with local, regional, national and international. The company offers industry expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods. It is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Yellow Corporation, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., is headquarted in OVERLAND PARK, Kan. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Yellow in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

YELL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,399. The stock has a market cap of $327.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78. Yellow has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). On average, equities research analysts expect that Yellow will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 401,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $201,692.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,663.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELL. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at $14,972,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter worth about $9,333,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter worth about $9,095,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter worth about $9,094,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the 1st quarter worth about $7,843,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

