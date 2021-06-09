Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to “Buy”

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Get AXT alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXTI. B. Riley increased their price objective on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

AXTI stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,688.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $90,616.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AXT by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after buying an additional 107,677 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AXT by 30.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after buying an additional 305,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AXT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 184.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.