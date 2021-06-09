Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) to “Hold”

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Cannae stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cannae has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,530. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cannae by 7,822.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cannae during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cannae by 45.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cannae during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

