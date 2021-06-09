Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) to Hold

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DNN. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.40.

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.15. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.46.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. Analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Denison Mines by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Denison Mines by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

