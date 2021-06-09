Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to “Hold”

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

NYSE:ESNT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 452,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,924. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.03.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,162.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

