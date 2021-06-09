Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) to Hold

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TNP. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of TNP stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.33. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.31 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 3.73%. Equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.