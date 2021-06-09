ZKSwap Price Down 14.3% This Week (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $148.31 million and $6.71 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00062320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00222446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.32 or 0.00209152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.27 or 0.01294167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,422.06 or 0.99807849 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

