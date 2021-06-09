Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.40 and a twelve month high of $178.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.