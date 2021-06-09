Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.65.

ZM opened at $341.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.86. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.93 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,141 shares of company stock valued at $68,552,480. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

