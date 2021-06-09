ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ZTO Express is being aided by the strong performance of its express delivery services unit, driven by higher parcel volumes. Notably, parcel volumes in 2021 are expected to expand in the 35-40% range from the figure reported in 2020. Also, upbeat e-commerce demand is aiding the freight-forwarding services unit. The company's liquidity position is also encouraging. We are further impressed with the efforts to reward its shareholders. However, high selling, general and administrative costs are concerning. Costs are likely to be steep throughout 2021 due to elevated SG&A expenses. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time, mainly due to cost escalation. The contraction in the gross margin rate, mainly due to the decline in average selling prices as a result of intense competition, is also a concern.”

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of ZTO opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,095 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,353,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,808,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,738,000 after purchasing an additional 723,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

