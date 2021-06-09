ZumCoin Trading Down 40.8% This Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $226.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000186 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.