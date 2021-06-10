-$0.04 EPS Expected for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). 9 Meters Biopharma also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 9 Meters Biopharma.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several research firms recently commented on NMTR. Citigroup initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Sitar purchased 50,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,338. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $450,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.43 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.