-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Aspen Group posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 13.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASPU. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPU. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,120,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 393,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aspen Group by 322.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 311,111 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 482,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 129,481 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU opened at $6.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $152.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.53. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.16.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

