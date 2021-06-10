-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Sonim Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SONM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $43.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.39.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.