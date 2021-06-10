-$0.19 EPS Expected for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hyliion.

HYLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

In related news, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm purchased 3,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 56,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.78. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

