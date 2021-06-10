$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.23%.

OPBK stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.58. 728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,109. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a market cap of $159.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

