$0.33 EPS Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. LivaNova reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.75. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

