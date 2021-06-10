$0.60 EPS Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Graco posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.48. The company had a trading volume of 343,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,360. Graco has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $79.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Graco by 503.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

