$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Intel reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in Intel by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,966 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,036,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,446,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.23.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

