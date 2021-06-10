$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. MSA Safety also posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

In related news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,713,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MSA Safety by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.47. The company had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,971. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $102.15 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

